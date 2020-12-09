© TWITTER



The Israeli military said that there were riots in the area, but denied using live fire. Rioters used burned tires and tried to block the road, an IDF spokesperson said, and Israeli forces responded with rubber bullets and "Ruger" guns, which have a low muzzle speed.

In response to petition by Israeli Arab law center, police reveal a heavily censored document, redacting parts relating to use of supposedly 'non-lethal' Ruger rifle. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed by Ruger fire.

Military steps up use of live 0.22 inch bullets against Palestinian stone-throwers... Two-Twos are live ammunition whose impact is less severe than that of "ordinary" bullets (5.56 mm caliber), yet even so they can be lethal and inflict serious injuries. Two-Twos are fired with a 10/22 Ruger rifle, which is often equipped with an integral suppressor, or from a specially converted M4 rifle ("a shortened M16"). Use of this weapon has elicited controversy even within the Israeli military: in 2001, the head of the security department in the Operations Directorate wrote that the Ruger cannot be considered a non-lethal weapon and may be used only in circumstances that justify live fire. In view of the large number of people hit and even killed by 0.22 bullets early in the second intifada, use of this ammunition was suspended from 2001 to 2008. In the time since use of this ammunition was renewed, B'Tselem has documented the deaths of at least two people from these bullets; however, the real number may be higher, as it is difficult to establish whether a person was killed by these bullets or "ordinary" live ammunition, which is very similar in caliber.

The Israeli military has reapplied the use of lethal ammunition which it had earlier suspended. The military itself had deemed that the weapon cannot be considered "non-lethal" - in other words, this is lethal ammunition, used against civilian protesters. Like in the Gaza turkey-shootings - or "

ducks

" as the Israeli snipers call Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

I urge the incoming Biden administration to fully investigate and verify to the American people that no US taxpayer-funded military aid to Israel provided material assistance enabling this taking of a child's life.