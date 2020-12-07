On Thursday when video was produced showing far left criminals dragging out hidden "suitcases" of ballots to count in the State Farm Center after they removed all GOP observers Sterling tried to claim this was standard operating procedure.
Gabriel Sterling earlier last week lashed out at President Trump and his supporters after a Dominion operative was caught on video downloading files from a USB during ballot counting.
Gabriel Sterling is a corrupt operative. What is he hiding? And now there is proof that Sterling had it out for Trump.
We know this because he tweeted about it.
In February 2016 Sterling tweeted out that Trump must be stopped!
Comment: Sterling was a bit upset that Trump would perpetuate 'baseless claims' that the election was rigged and coupled that with a tongue lashing on threats of violence: See also:
More rigging evidence? Georgia operative Gabe Sterling admitted to setting up drop boxes and promoted far-left activists as absentee ballot counters