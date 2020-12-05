© WYFF

The sounds of an explosion or rattling and shaking were heard or felt across part of Escambia County early Friday afternoon, and so far no one seems to know why.Beginning about 12:15 p.m., NorthEscambia.com was flooded with messages and comments from people reporting the incident. As of 12:40 p.m., Escambia County 911 had not received any calls reporting damage.A majority of the comments were concentrated in the Cantonment and Beulah areas, but other reports were received from across Escambia and Santa Rosa countiesSo far, the U.S. Geological Survey has not reported an earthquake.