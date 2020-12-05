© Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images

USA Today has a "fact-checking" team that is run and weaponized by Facebook to limit or censor social media posts. But amazingly, the standard employed isn't whether something is factual or nonfactual. It seems to be whether someone is a Democrat or not."Fact-checker" Abby Patkin penned a Dec. 2 article revolving around the claim that "Several Democratic politicians are urging social distancing and issuing stay-at-home advisories while hosting or attending gatherings themselves." Patkin threw a penalty flag at the conservative Facebook page "Occupy Democrats Logic," which included a Nov. 13 tweet from former One America News host Liz Wheeler about Democratic hypocrisy.California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has enforced a three-household limit to gatherings, attended a rule-violating birthday party inside a swanky restaurant called The French Laundry. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a large street party for Joe Biden a day after she urged Chicagoans to "stop having guests over — including family members you do not live with" and to "cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans" to "bend the curve" of the virus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a large dinner for House Democrats, which was canceled a few hours later.The apparent "context" that USA Today demanded? "Ultimately, however, it's not just some Democratic politicians flouting COVID-19 policies and guidance — such behavior has been seen on both sides of the aisle, including behavior resulting in a coronavirus outbreak at the White House," Patkin wrote.The "Occupy Democrats Logic" page actually removed its Facebook post on this topic, even as its administrator Will Ricciardella told Patkin there were more examples of Democratic lockdown hypocrisy, such as Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser "traveling out of state to celebrate Biden's victory."The list goes on. San Francisco Mayor London Breed visited the posh French Laundry the night after Newsom. Pelosi and Lightfoot each got haircuts when their jurisdictions didn't allow hair salons to be open.The very same day, USA Today intern Camille Caldera offered another "context check." Trump campaign spokesman Matt Wolking tweeted out a 2014 photo of Biden's pick for press secretary, Jen Psaki, wearing a fluffy pink hat with a communist hammer and sickle on it and posing with her arms around Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and John Kerry, then her boss at the State Department. Caldera ruled, "The image is real, but claims that the hat was anything more a gift or that Psaki was with Russian officials in any capacity beyond her official role are MISSING CONTEXT."