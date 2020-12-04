© Alaska State Troopers



The Alaska Department of Public Safety said on 02 December; "the landslide has been determined to be on Beach Road extension. At this time, there are six people unaccounted for and four houses have been destroyed.State of Alaska geologists are traveling to the area today to help ascertain the risk of searching the mudslide.Haines Borough has declared a state of emergency. Mayor of Haines, Douglas Olerud, said: "Haines is going to be needing lots of prayers. We have several roads that have washed out, mud slides, and houses flooding. Crews have been working all night but the amount of rain we are getting is making it difficult for them to address all the problems."According to NWS Juneau, some areas have seen record breaking rainfall total.