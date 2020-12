© Getty Images



"mismanagement, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of power, and other crimes include, but are not limited to, meddling in the conduct of a presidential primary election, arbitrarily closing and placing curfews on certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open."

"As governor, my priorities are to keep people safe and to get our economy moving faster. If there are others in the legislature who want to spend their time drawing up resolutions and filing articles ... I'd just say to them, 'Have at it.'"

A group of Ohio Republicans has officially filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in response to his coronavirus orders.GOP state Rep. John Becker of Clermont County led a group including fellow Republican state Reps. Nino Vitale, Candice Keller and Paul Zeltwanger inThe allegations claimin response to the pandemic. In a statement shared with local news outlets , Becker's office blasted DeWine, alleging:The group of state Republican lawmakers argues thatby issuing a stay-at-home order and requiring them to wear masks. They have argued thatThe lawmakers first threatened the articles of impeachment in August, announcing they were being drafted.A majority of the Ohio House of Representatives would need to approve the resolution, and then two-thirds of the Ohio Senate would have to vote to convict the governor.and said at the time:The impeachment effort comes a week after a county in Michigan approved a resolution to support the impeachment of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has faced criticism for her coronavirus orders.