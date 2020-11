More than 60 cm of snow has fallen in parts of the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26.

© Graham West



Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video"Just got word the RCMP are on a snowmoblie with a nurse delivering meds to clients within the community," he said.Earlier in the afternoon West said he hoped to get up on his roof to shovel because the snow was getting heavier."I believe my workout's gonna be interesting," he said.Highway 20 is closed between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola and there is a travel advisory in effect between Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko Road.The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m. about the highway conditions.(See video here