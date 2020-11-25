© Reuters / Charlotte Graham Pool via REUTERS

one of her staffers allegedly attempted suicide and later reportedly received a £25,000 payout from the government over the incident

Telegraph writer Allison Pearson has raised eyebrows online after bizarrely arguing in a column that allegations of bullying against UK Home Secretary Priti Patel are unlikely to be true because she is too short to be a bully."It does beggar belief that," Pearson oddly wrote in an article published on Tuesday about the complaints from the cabinet minister's office.Patel's critics were quick to point out that bullying doesn't "only consist of a larger person bullying a smaller person," and such a take made it seem that Pearson had "never really left the school playground."Some cynics speculated that the punditor that she was "pretending" to believe height had something to do with the ability to bully "for money."The controversy surrounding the article even had 'Napoleon' trending on Twitter as many reminded Pearson of the 'Napoleon complex' theory, which suggests people of a shorter stature overcompensate with domineering behavior - a theory that's been applied to historic authoritarian rulers from from Adolf Hitler to Benito Mussolini."Allison Pearson has never heard of a Napoleon complex..." tweeted one person.Some slammed Pearson's take as inappropriate given the severity of some of the allegations against her, namely claims thatPatel denied allegations of bullying, but said she was "sorry" that her behaviour "upset people," while some of her colleagues defended her as "courteous and kind."