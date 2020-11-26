Toronto crushed a snowfall record for Nov. 22 with Sunday's winter storm, but all that snow should be gone by the end of the week with the arrival of warmer temperatures.Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning, and the weather didn't disappoint.The last time a similarly significant snowfall occurred around this time of the year was nearly 70 years ago on Nov. 6, 1951, when the city was hit with 13.2 centimetres of snow.Temperatures are forecast to return to normal this week.A high of 5 C is expected Monday with temperatures dropping to -3 C at night time. There's a 70 per cent chance of rain showers in both the afternoon and evening.Rain and flurries are forecast this week for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures ranging from a low of -1 C to a high of 7 C.There were no major reported TTC delays nor school bus cancellations reported Monday despite the big storm.