Floods in Crotone, Calabria, Italy, November 2020.
© Government of Calabria
Over 200 people were rescued from floods in southern Italy over the weekend 20 to 22 November after more than 450mm of rain in 48 hours.

Torrential rain the Italy's Calabria Region caused severe flooding in the provinces of Crotone and Cosenza, causing widespread damage. The regional government has requested a state of emergency.

Italy's fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, said teams had carried out over 400 interventions for flooding and rescued 200 people.



The port city of Crotone recorded 343.2 mm of rain in 48 hours to 15:00 on 22 November. Cirò Marina in the Province of Crotone recorded 456.8mm of rain in the same period. The Esaro river in Crotone and the Neto river in Rocca di Neto both broke their banks.

Heavy rain also affected neighbouring Sicily, where parts of the road network in the province of Palermo were flooded.

Over 200 people were rescued from floods in Calabria, November 2020. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
© Vigili del Fuoco
Some areas recorded more than 450 mm of rain in 48 hours to 22 November. Image: ARPA Calabria
© ARPA Calabria
