© Government of Calabria



© Vigili del Fuoco



© ARPA Calabria



Social Media

Proseguono da venerdì le operazioni nelle zone colpite dal #maltempo nella provincia di #Crotone.

400 finora gli interventi per allagamenti, dissesti e soccorsi alla popolazione, 150 i vigilidelfuoco al lavoro #23novembre 14:30 pic.twitter.com/33VTOQceW8 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) November 23, 2020

Over 200 people were rescued from floods in southern Italy over the weekend 20 to 22 November after more than 450mm of rain in 48 hours.Torrential rain the Italy's Calabria Region caused severe flooding in the provinces of Crotone and Cosenza, causing widespread damage. The regional government has requested a state of emergency.Italy's fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, said teams had carried out over 400 interventions for flooding and rescued 200 people.The port city of Crotone recorded 343.2 mm of rain in 48 hours to 15:00 on 22 November.in the same period. The Esaro river in Crotone and the Neto river in Rocca di Neto both broke their banks.where parts of the road network in the province of Palermo were flooded.