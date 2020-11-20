The effusive-explosive eruption of the volcano continues at moderately high levels.A larger and stronger explosion than the average and usual size of explosions at the volcano occurred yesterday. This event is characterized as vulcanian-type explosion.Large amount of ash with area of 65x70 km rose 9,842 ft (3,000 m) above the summit crater and extended about 50 km to the south-southeast of the volcano.The lava flow on the southeast flank along the Apakhonchich chute remains active, currently about 2,000 m long.