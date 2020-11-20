Russia volcano eruption
© YouTube/Volcano Time-Lapse (screen capture)
The effusive-explosive eruption of the volcano continues at moderately high levels.

A larger and stronger explosion than the average and usual size of explosions at the volcano occurred yesterday. This event is characterized as vulcanian-type explosion.

Large amount of ash with area of 65x70 km rose 9,842 ft (3,000 m) above the summit crater and extended about 50 km to the south-southeast of the volcano.

The lava flow on the southeast flank along the Apakhonchich chute remains active, currently about 2,000 m long.