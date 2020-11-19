© Brandon Skinner



The strongest weather system so far this season brought a healthy supply of snow to the Sierra,Heavy snow developed over the mountains on Tuesday afternoon and snow showers continued into Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays for unprepared drivers while producing solid snow totals.as the resort prepares to open both mountains on Nov. 25."The storm came in wet and dropped heavy, saturated snow that is perfect for this time of year, as it creates a strong base layer that thoroughly coats the ground," Public Relations Specialist Alex Spychalsky said in a release.Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows said they've spent approximately $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing across both mountains.Forecasters predict a drying trend for the area with no rain or snow expected for at least a week.