The Post's Jon Swaine and Elise Viebeck reported that the Trump campaign was abandoning the claim that election authorities invalidated over 600,000 votes by barring Trump election observers from watching the count.
That left a much smaller part of the case — namely, that Democratic-run counties allowed voters to "cure" problems with their mailed-in ballots, while Republican counties, following rules laid down by the state legislature, did not.
But Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who appeared on Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot 125 shortly after the Post story came out, disputed its claims.
Other campaign officials added to the criticism of the Post on Twitter.
Politico published a similar story to the Post, triggering a similar response.
Listen here:
