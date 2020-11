Ground shaking in downtown Toronto from the ongoing #ONStorm.

Seismic data from the CNSN TORO, data plot from @IRIS_EPO

Stay safe #Toronto.

Wind gusts to nearly 120 km/h@50ShadesofVan @RyanVoutilainen pic.twitter.com/sLfqveJX4b — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) November 15, 2020

As the winds and waves continue to build, this is what it's currently like on Erie Shore Drive in #ckont. It will continue to get worse.#ltvca #onstorm #onflood pic.twitter.com/Xriun0ohdx — Jason Homewood (@Jason_Homewood) November 15, 2020

Well, that's not something you see everyday. Waves creating through the park here in Fort Erie. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/5EVGYrJ9Hx — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) November 16, 2020

Property owners are starting to get the generators and pumps out. Flooding is ongoing on and over the dike.#ltvca #ckont #onstorm #onflood pic.twitter.com/tm0baxVY8V — Jason Homewood (@Jason_Homewood) November 15, 2020

#ONStorm @CBCToronto @CityNews @CTVToronto This is seriously dangerous!! Boards flying everywhere, landing on the street and crashing into houses. Be careful near Yonge and Wellesley! pic.twitter.com/5z2wjYoUA7 — Zoe (@FlozoBozo) November 15, 2020

Wind and waves are really starting to pick up now on Point Pelee Drive just south of Sturgeon Creek. Can't imagine being at the East end of #LakeErie @LakeErieNorth #onwx #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/i1wpokSmdm — Bob Wickett (@BobWickett) November 15, 2020

Regional road 65 going south with two trees down over the road. squall line blasting through knocked them over #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3uVjraaqC3 — Anton Falco (@AntonFalcoWx) November 15, 2020

Widespread damaging winds swept through Ontario Sunday, with hurricane force gusts strong enough to cause ground shaking in Toronto.Heavy rain and fierce winds whipped through much of southern Ontario Sunday, courtesy of a potent Colorado low with widespread impact across the province.Seismologist John Cassidy flagged an unusual signal on the sensitive seismographs placed along the Leslie Street Spit in Toronto.The blustery conditions also created flooding along shorelines and a flood warning was issued for Lake Erie by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA). The Port Stanley Buoy in Lake Erie recorded waves of 4.7 metres (15.4 feet).At the height of the storm Sunday evening, over 230,000 Hydro One customers were without power due to trees being blown over and tearing down power lines.Here's a closer look at the impacts from the potent storm that slammed southern Ontario: