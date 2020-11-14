#breaking A 30 foot long Sinkhole has opened up in the parking area of the Morganton post office. It's right next to an area that had been cordoned off a few weeks back. The sinkhole likely caused by drainage issues with all the heavy rain. ⁦@ScottyPowell_WX⁩ pic.twitter.com/EuVBb2esJ0 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 12, 2020

A 30 foot long sinkhole has opened up in the parking area of a post office in Morganton, North Carolina., and the sinkhole was likely caused by drainage issues with all the heavy rain.The sinkhole is fairly deep. WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge observed what appears to be a culvert box at the head of the sinkhole. The box was made with red brick, signifying how long it's been there.Emergency officials have not released any other information about the sinkhole. ⁦