Heavy rains brought by Storm Etau over the past three days have caused landslides and severe flooding in central provinces, disrupting traffic and badly affecting people's lives.In Quang Ngai, landslides have unleashed massive amounts of mud and rock at Ra Pan village in Son Tay District since Wednesday.. Local authorities earlier ordered the evacuation of 900 families living in high-risk areas.Some streets in Quy Nhon, a popular beach resort town, are submerged under a meter of water.Nguyen Van Dung, a local man, said: "From Tuesday night the floodwaters rose quickly and flooded streets. My house was also inundated.""My factory has never been flooded like this before," Hung said.Since roads are flooded, some people have resorted to driving their motorbikes on railroad tracks.Ngo Hoang Nam, chairman of Quy Nhon Town, said around 500 houses remained submerged as of Wednesday.In Phu Yen, residents in Tuy An District joined hands with police forces to clean up mud.The widow's two sons have moved to HCMC, and she lives by herself in a small house in Tuy An District.On Tuesday morning, when the floodwaters rose quickly, she had no time to recuse her belongings., Etau brought heavy rains to provinces such as Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Khanh Hoa. At least two people have been killed in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh.