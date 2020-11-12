© Getty



Several people have been injured following what has been reported as a "grenade attack" at a Remembrance Day ceremony at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.France's Foreign Ministry described a "bomb attack" targeting World War I commemorations which were"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that "France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack""There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah," an official told Reuters. "There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek"Images have since circulated on social media depicting the scene with blood splattered on the cemetery grounds.amid a growing backlash against Islamophobic comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron which were sparked by the brutal murder of a French teacher who chose to show his class images of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the name of freedom of speech.