Macedonia quake map
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude 5.5 quake in Macedonia near the town of Vrutok only 3 minutes ago. The earthquake hit early morning on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 4.54 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been felt by everybody in the area of the epicenter. In those areas, dangerous ground shaking occurred with the potential to inflict moderate to heavy damage to buildings and other infrastructure. Towns or cities where the quake likely caused strong ground shaking include:

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Dolna Banjica (pop. 10,100) located 13 km from the epicenter, Zajas (pop. 12,200) 13 km away, Gostivar (pop. 51,000) 14 km away, and Vrapčište (pop. 8,700) 17 km away.
Weak shaking might have been felt in Skopje (pop. 474,900) located 61 km from the epicenter, Tirana (pop. 374,800) 93 km away, and Pristina (pop. 550,000) 113 km away.

This story will be updated soon by VolcanoDiscovery. If you're in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more first-hand updates to anyone around the globe who wants to know more about this quake.

By Earthquake Monitor

Earthquake data:
Date & time: Wed, 11 Nov 03:54 UTC
Magnitude: 5.5
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 41.69°N / 20.82°E
Primary data source: GFZ