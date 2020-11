© David Rose



On Monday, we got the first glimmer of hope about a possible Covid vaccine . But as the Prime Minister cautioned, there is a long way to go before we know whether it is safe and how effective it is, let alone roll it out to the population. So we've got to start bringing some balance to the debate about how we live with the virus.That's why my colleagues and I, representing a diverse range of intakes and opinions from across the party, have launched the Covid Recovery Group , underpinned by "Three Guiding Principles" for how we move forward.Covid is a deadly disease but we must give equal regard to the most lethal killers we face today - cancer, dementia, heart disease, and, for under 40s, suicide, to people's mental health, and to the health implications and consequent mortality of falling GDP.Second, it's time to end the monopoly on advice of government scientists. Everyone is working under tremendous pressure and we are learning more about Covid every day. But prevailing expert scientific opinion must be challenged by competitive, multi-disciplinary expert groups. Government should publish the models that inform policies so they can be reviewed by the public.Finally, we must improve the measures we already have to tackle the virus, including significantly boosting the performance of NHS Test and Trace by shifting resources to local public health teams to lead contact tracing, and by expanding the NHS' surge capacity.The current system has been reaching only 48 per cent of the contacts of those who have tested positive, yet SAGE says that for the system to be effective, it needs to reach 80 per cent. We must transform the effectiveness of NHS Test and Trace so that we have another tool to help prevent repeated cycles of damaging lockdowns and restrictions.We are all hoping that the positive developments this week lead to a safe and effective vaccine being rolled out across the population in the next six months. In the meantime we need some much needed balance in this debate, to avoid further lockdowns and unnecessary restrictions, and to start living in a sustainable way until we get there.