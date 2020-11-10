© Josh Bowell



There are two more reasons to love Australia's fluffiest aeronautical marsupials after the discovery thatA study of the genetics of greater gliders, published in Nature's public access Scientific Reports journal, found distinct species in the southern, central and northern ranges."Australia's biodiversity just got a lot richer. It's not every day that new mammals are confirmed, let alone two new mammals," one of the study authors, James Cook University Professor Andrew Krockenberger, said.The furry flyers vary in size, getting smaller the further north they live.Very little is known about the two other species, said another study author, Australian National University ecologist Kara Youngentob.The northern glider is about the size of the little ringtail possum and lives in the eucalypt forests between Mackay and Cairns in Queensland. The central glider, which is sized between the northern and southern species, inhabits a range across southern Queensland and up to Mackay.The variation in size between glider populations was noted when it was first described to science, but it was assumed the gliders were one species with different traits depending on their habitat.James Cook University PhD candidate Denise McGregor said, it changes the whole way we think about them".A biodiversity survey conducted by Star of the South wind farm off the coast around Gippsland shows a huge range of fish and sea creatures.Habitat loss from logging and urban development, coupled with climate change, have pushed them out of many former strongholds.They've also become extinct at Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast and in the lower elevations of the Blue Mountains.Dr Youngentob said conservation of gliders became more urgent and challenging now there were three species to protect."It's really exciting to find this biodiversity under our noses, and gliders are such a charismatic animal as well," she said."But the division of the greater glider into multiple species reduces the previous widespread distribution of the original species, further increasing conservation concern for that animal and highlighting the lack of information about the other greater glider species."Dr Youngentob said climate change had already reduced populations because it increased the prevalence of "extreme" night time temperatures in the southern glider's range."For the southern species, anything over 20 degrees Celsius at night means it has to use its energy to actively cool itself and high temperatures also put them off their food and stop them eating."