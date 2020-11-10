wales lockdown

Wales's first minister warns that people cannot "go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work".
Wales's 17-day firebreak lockdown has ended and new national measures to combat COVID-19 have come into effect.

The new national restrictions include:

  • Groups of up to four people from different households can meet in cafes, pubs and restaurants
  • Shops, gyms, hairdressers and places of worship can reopen
  • Supermarkets can sell non-essential items
  • People can meet inside homes with members of one other household if they are part of a "bubble"
  • 10pm curfew on alcohol sales will continue
  • No restrictions on travel within Wales, but people will only be allowed to leave the country for reasons such as work
  • Two-metre social distancing and wearing face masks in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis
  • People should work from home whenever possible
  • Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoor activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other COVID-19 safety measures are followed
  • All schools and year groups will resume
lockdown supermarket

Image: There was anger in October after supermarkets taped off items deemed non-essential

Comment: Some of those rules are clearly not backed by any science and sound more like a sadistic psychologiclal experiment.


First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We all need to think about our own lives and what we can all do to keep our families safe. We need to stop thinking about the maximum limit of rules and regulations.

"Coronavirus is a highly infectious virus - it thrives on contact between people. To keep each other safe we need to reduce the number of people we have contact with and the amount of time we spend with them.


Comment: Isn't face to face human interaction a critical part of what makes us human?


"There will be a new set of national measures from today, which will follow up all the hard work and sacrifices which have been made during the firebreak.


Comment: So, out of the prison but into the prison yard?


"We cannot go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work."

The government has said 156 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the UK total to 49,044.


Comment: And so even the statistics reveal that whilst they tested positive, there's no proof they died of coroanvirus. But even if the stats were true, many more die with the flu each year, and a great many more will die because of the lockdown.


As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 20,572 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 1,192,013.