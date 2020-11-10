Groups of up to four people from different households can meet in cafes, pubs and restaurants

Shops, gyms, hairdressers and places of worship can reopen

Supermarkets can sell non-essential items

People can meet inside homes with members of one other household if they are part of a "bubble"

10pm curfew on alcohol sales will continue

No restrictions on travel within Wales, but people will only be allowed to leave the country for reasons such as work

Two-metre social distancing and wearing face masks in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis

People should work from home whenever possible

Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoor activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other COVID-19 safety measures are followed

All schools and year groups will resume

The new national restrictions include:First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We all need to think about our own lives and what we can all do to keep our families safe."Coronavirus is a highly infectious virus - it thrives on contact between people. To keep each other safewhich have been made during the firebreak."We cannot go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work."As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 20,572 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 1,192,013.