Huge crowds gathered in cities across the United States to celebrate Joe Biden's projected 2020 election win, apparently shrugging off the health crisis used to justify the Democrats' advocacy for mail-in voting.A street party erupted in front of the White House after Joe Biden declared himself the victor in the electoral contest with Donald Trump on Saturday, with similar mass acts of jubilation popping up in cities around the country.Footage shows a sea of people, crammed like sardines, singing in front of the president's Washington, DC residence. In New York City, merrymakers danced and chanted in Washington Square Park. On the other side of the country, there was "fireworks, champagne and dancing in the streets of LA," the Los Angeles Times reported , as people toasted the projected president-elect.On Friday, the US registered at least 125,596 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day number of new infections in the country since the pandemic began.MSNBC's Chris Hayes suggested that celebrating Biden's victory trumped social distancing guidelines. "Lots of people need this right now. Keep those masks on and do it outside!" he wrote.One liberal pundit was lambasted for approving of the party atmosphere outside the White House, only hours later to chastise a large crowd at a college football game, citing the "pandemic."Some pointed to the same double-standards being used to justify Black Lives Matter protests held around the country, which also appear to have been granted a Covid-19 exception.