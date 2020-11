© Reuters/Jeenah Moon/Jim Bourg



Democrat Joe Biden's campaign, aiming to calm doubts raised by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over keeping promises to left-wing activists, said"I think that Vice President Biden campaigned on an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in an interview on Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press program. She added that "he's going to make good on those commitments."Bedingfield described"It's a perfect example of the kind of, you know, big effort that he is going to make to meet this moment and to meet these crises that we're in," she said.after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. The climate activist group, however,Biden has vowed on his first day in office, after his January 20 inauguration,Bedingfield's comments came after Ocasio-Cortez raised concerns in a New York Times interview published on Saturday thatBiden, a career politician widely seen as an inherent part of the US political establishment,For instance, during general-election debates, both Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, tried to deny their earlier statements on banning hydraulic-fracturing used in oil and natural-gas extraction.CNN and other media outlets on Saturday announced that Biden had won the November 3 election, although ballot recounts are expected in some states and Trump has vowed legal challenges over alleged voting fraud. Still, Biden debuted his transition website on Sunday, laying out policy plans on the issues of Covid-19, climate change, racial equity and economic recovery.On his transition website , Biden states that he will be "working with governors and mayors" to make sure that everyone in the country wears masks in public places.