A study of Russian-Americans has made clear the shocking extent of Russophobia in the US, today.The report, published by the political lobby group Ru-PAC, found that more thanAround one in four reported having felt they had to hide their background. TIt's estimated there are around three million Russian-Americans living in the US. A 2007 census revealed that more than 850,000 people in the country speak Russian as their primary language at home, although many may come from other former Soviet Republics.Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists in October that anti-Russian sentiment was a growing trend in America, saying thatRussian commentators and politicians have expressed concern at how Russians have frequently been the target of jokes and criticism in the American media. In 2018, popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live ran a segment in which stereotyped Soviet citizens were "taught to smile" ahead of the World Cup that was to be hosted in Russia.In an interview with Canadian media, a Russian-speaking international-development consultant in Washington DC summed up her experiences, saying,While there is sometimes a narrative that Russians in the US are low-skilled economic migrants, the Ru-PAC report found that, on average,Almost half of those surveyed reported that they held an advanced qualification such as a Master's degree or PhD.