The Sheep Will spend Its entire Life fearing the World, only to be eaten by the Shepherd- African Proverb

About The Author



Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals such as Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO) and more. He is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed - fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe

An appeal to the CEOs of Worldwide Media Giants... Also addressed to, We, the People.We, The People, are concerned about worldwide media reporting about covid.Are you, Western Media Moguls, realizing that there is hardly anything else on your programs other than covid? - Covid is at the center of everything. Covid discussions appear every hour on the hour, in the news and in between the news.Covid reporting is non-stop alarming and fearmongering.New "cases", new "infections" are reported almost on an hourly basis of the country concerned. Covid "cases" double or triple every 24 hours. It's astounding; really fear-inflicting. We are entering a "second wave"; hospitals are overflowing; you must submit to testing-testing-testing, it is key, so we can prevent others from being infected.You must wear masks; you must respect social distancing - quarantine is obligatory, confinement, alias house arrest, closing bars restaurants public places, curfew - walking in the streets, even for food shopping, with license only, police squadrons surveillance — a universal tyranny the world has not known in history remembered.There is never a true and full analysis of "new infections" ("new cases"); never an explanation on how these new "infection cases" are assembled and composed. For example,1) More than 80% of these cases are asymptomatic, and therefore, there is no risk of transmission. Yes, WHO has changed its opinion, already several times, always following instructions from their (financial) Masters;2) New "cases" increase with increased testing which you, Media Moguls, are promoting with even more media-instilled fear-campaigns. You know very well an age-old axiom: FEAR is a very powerful weapon. Specially now with the flu and cold season coming upon us, fear-fear-fear is what lowers the immune system and people are more vulnerable to catch a virus, any virus (scientifically proven, as you probably know).People are so scared, they run to the doctor, or hospital with covid-fear, to be tested. That's how testing and 'cases' are increased.3) There is never a mention that the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (in short RT-PCR) tests deliver, according to various virologists and medical doctors' associations in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the US, and elsewhere - up to 90 % "false positives". They enter the statistics, but the "patient" is not sick, has no covid, but may be condemned to quarantine, or worse, isolation.Why is it that these numerous medical associations, composed of thousands of professors, medical doctors, virologists, specialists of infectious diseases and more professionals in the health as well as legal fields, are never referred to, never quoted by the Mogul News, by the mainstream media? -Do you know what can be said on mainstream as well as "underground' is strictly monitored by algorithms and censored, if a message contradicts the ordered narrative? -4) As said above, we are entering the winter flu season. The PCR test cannot make a clear distinction between a common flu and covid-19, since the similarity is so striking. The common flu is known to contain a portion of corona viruses. Therefore, all common flu cases are now conveniently labeled covid, so that the "case" figures can be "sky-rocketed" into fear-dimensions, thereby scaring even more people to death and inciting even more people to run to testing facilities.Did you know - you surely must know - that the Global North, gradually entering winter, colder seasons, typical the thousands of years-old flu season - miraculously, the Northern Hemisphere, or the (rich) Global North, hardly reports any flu cases? Would you believe, in some countries none. Guess what? - The flu is gone. Non-existent. Evaporated seemingly by covid.Or, is it perhaps possible that covid has stolen the flu statistics, as flu is being "mistaken" by covid? - You, the People, may be interested in reading this brief analysis in RT " Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza... but is it really gone, or just masked by Covid-19? That's what's going on. This may be the last phase, because after this, there is hardly anything left to grab. But the world's billionaires and world's Media Moguls - You, the Addressees, are richer by the trillions, at the detriment of the people at large. The International Labor Office (ILO) predicts that by the end 2020 to middle 2021, maybe as many as 2.9 billion people, or half the world's workforce might be unemployed; no income, no food; death by famine - or by sheer misery, by suicide. Already in non-covid times, 70% of the worldwide workforce, mostly in the Global South, is "informal", meaning, they live from day to day, odd jobs, sheer survival jobs, short-term contracts, no labor-laws apply, no social safety nets, nothing. Nada. Imagine, what it is like with covid.5) People who die from covid are very few and far in between. More than 90% of them are over 75 or even over 80 and die with co-morbidities, and, as sad as it is, would have most likely died anyway from one of their other health preconditions.Since they are tested positive, and they die with but not of covid, their death certificate will be issued saying "cause of death: covid-19". Case in point where this has happened and is still happening - and was divulged by medical doctors - is Italy. And the same in Germany, France and, very much so, in the US, to name just a few.6) There is nobody ever questioning the official government narrative, repeated by You, the Monster Media, controlling literally the western world, ad absurdum; and there is nobody ever independently checking and investigating these figures, how they are assembled. Nobody. Maybe nobody dares challenging our sacrosanct governments, in which we put so much unjustified trust. Unjustified, because these very governments, about 180 of the 193 UN member governments, were apparently "elected" by "We, The People" and are paid for by us, the people,One day, we can but hope, there will be a Nuremberg-like Tribunal bringing real justice to these perpetrators of genocidal crimes against humanity.It is clear that higher forces are dictating this narrative, this fear-indoctrination - so that people are scared everyday more from an invisible enemy. They are screaming for the vaccine to come - can't wait. There is no doubt, that you the media, are fulfilling a well-defined, and well-remunerated job; that you, Media Moguls, know what the truth is, but you are corrupted by money and by power - as, sadly, much of our world has succumbed to the God of Money and Power, leaving ethics and integrity by the way side.Imagine, the coincidence, on 18 October 2019, the Bill Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, sponsor Event 201 in NYC, simulating a pandemic, called SARS-2-Cov, later renamed by WHO as covid-19.In January 2020 in Davos, the WEF decides in the presence of the Director General of WHO, that this coming "covid-disease" must be declared a "pandemic" - a decision with which Dr. Tedros, DG WHO, complied, declaring on 11 March 2020 Covid-19 a "pandemic", when there were worldwide only a total of 4970 confirmed cases, and 313 deaths - WHO Situation Report On exactly mid-March 2020, all 193 UN member nations declare a general lockdown (with just a few exceptions, Belarus, Sweden, and maybe one or two others). What a coincidence, an invisible enemy strikes simultaneously the entire world, never happened before in human history. But we are moving into strange times into, yes, a totally dystopian world.Imagine, all government authorities would stop testing tomorrow, at once - covid would be gone. No more "cases". We could breathe again and would only be bothered by the usual occasional cold and annual common flu, the death-rate of which, by the way, is far higher than that of covid. But no confinement, no masks, no social distancing - no division of friends and families for the sake of domination of many by a few. And no more immune system debilitating fear!