Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman

The 'Cheers' actress is the latest public figure to show us the intolerance of the left when it comes to women and black Americans dissenting from and even criticizing them.If the 2020 presidential election cycle has shown us one thing it's that the US has an issue with tolerance at the moment.Kirstie Alley is the latest to burst out of the leftist bubble of Hollywood and target liberals. The 'Cheers' star has faced near-constant criticism on social media for her support of Donald Trump, and she appeared on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Sunday to slam CNN for fear-mongering when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.One can argue the merits of Alley's words, but that's not really the point when reactions from the left amount to little more than pure dismissal."Kirstie Alley is the new Roseanne," former-actor-turned-full-time-Trump-critic Tom Arnold tweeted, bringing back memories of his ex-wife, a comedian who signed away the rights to her own hit show in an effort to apologize for a bad joke targeting an Obama official. Her series continues to run without her, by the way, while she is nothing more than a punching bag/cancel-culture success story for Democrats.That criticism was mild; others mainly focused on Alley's physical appearance and her affiliation with the Church of Scientology for their 'takedowns.'They echo others who have been blasting Alley, some of whom have waved her off by simply labeling her a "right-wing nationalist."It's par for the course at this point, especially when it comes to celebrities.Rapper 50 Cent made a not-so-serious endorsement of Trump when he publicly slammed Biden's proposed tax plan. The move was so offensive that white comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler was given a platform the next day to "remind him he's black" and should vote Democrat.CNN pundits like Don Lemon have warned Cube about "being used" and he's been defending himself for the mere act of talking with people he disagrees with - he's not endorsed Trump - about issues he feels are important.Asked about prominent rappers publicly breaking from the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chalked it up to selfishness, using 50 Cent's concerns over taxes to also belittle Ice Cube and 'Lil Wayne."It shows how they have their own priorities from a class solidarity perspective," she said.Trump critics may paint themselves as do-gooder social justice warriors fighting for civil rights, but the outright refusal to even listen to those who face the actual discrimination they speak of on a daily basis when they happen to disagree with what's considered the 'norm' shows they are truly only interested in protecting and engaging with those within their political bubble. This myopic thinking is an issue no matter who is president.