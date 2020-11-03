If the 2020 presidential election cycle has shown us one thing it's that the US has an issue with tolerance at the moment. While tribalism is prevalent in both major political parties, it is the anti-Trump crowd that has proven themselves to have a particular issue with women and black voters who express opinions that break their narrative of the Republican Party equaling white supremacy.
Kirstie Alley is the latest to burst out of the leftist bubble of Hollywood and target liberals. The 'Cheers' star has faced near-constant criticism on social media for her support of Donald Trump, and she appeared on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Sunday to slam CNN for fear-mongering when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"They are broadcasting terror because it's a deflection. When the thing came out with Biden, and is he in cahoots with China? Is he in cahoots with Ukraine? OK, let's find out, I would say," she said of the anti-Trump network.
The actress accused CNN of "terrifying people 24/7" in an effort to shame them into voting for Biden.
One can argue the merits of Alley's words, but that's not really the point when reactions from the left amount to little more than pure dismissal.
"Kirstie Alley is the new Roseanne," former-actor-turned-full-time-Trump-critic Tom Arnold tweeted, bringing back memories of his ex-wife, a comedian who signed away the rights to her own hit show in an effort to apologize for a bad joke targeting an Obama official. Her series continues to run without her, by the way, while she is nothing more than a punching bag/cancel-culture success story for Democrats.
That criticism was mild; others mainly focused on Alley's physical appearance and her affiliation with the Church of Scientology for their 'takedowns.'
They echo others who have been blasting Alley, some of whom have waved her off by simply labeling her a "right-wing nationalist."
It's par for the course at this point, especially when it comes to celebrities. Just look at the cases of black artists who chose to give the cold shoulder to Democrats this year - despite Biden's loving attempt to win them over by saying "you ain't black" if you don't vote for him.
Rapper 50 Cent made a not-so-serious endorsement of Trump when he publicly slammed Biden's proposed tax plan. The move was so offensive that white comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler was given a platform the next day to "remind him he's black" and should vote Democrat.
And Handler is not the only white liberal who feels the need to 'correct' black people who dare to move towards the middle or question the Democrat Party. Rappers 'Lil Wayne and Ice Cube have both faced scrutiny for even engaging in conversations about Trump's Platinum Plan, which promises billions to black-owned businesses.
'Lil Wayne has been called a "sellout" for praising the plan, including by white actor Michael McKean, while Ice Cube has been on the defensive since it was revealed he actually consulted with White House adviser Jared Kushner on the set of promises to the black community.
CNN pundits like Don Lemon have warned Cube about "being used" and he's been defending himself for the mere act of talking with people he disagrees with - he's not endorsed Trump - about issues he feels are important.
Then there's the rabbit hole that is Kanye West, a former Trump supporter running an independent presidential campaign we've been warned by media heads could be a 'spoiler' move on Trump's behalf, while white celebrities like Jennifer Anniston have conveniently informed us it's "not funny" to consider voting for an independent black man over a 77-year-old white guy who's been in politics for decades during which time he's done everything from help usher in the controversial 1994 crime bill and vote for the Iraq War.
Asked about prominent rappers publicly breaking from the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chalked it up to selfishness, using 50 Cent's concerns over taxes to also belittle Ice Cube and 'Lil Wayne.
"It shows how they have their own priorities from a class solidarity perspective," she said.
It is the dismissive nature of the criticisms and the defensive tones forced upon public figures breaking with the left that suggests there is a long road ahead when it comes to Democrats and their willingness to engage with women and black voters whom they see as ignorant because their political opinions break with whatever narratives about race and sex they have concocted in their minds.
The color of one's skin and one's sex should never create a standard of opinions for them to live up to. True equality is being allowed to think whatever you choose and for people to listen and engage with the ideas rather than turning towards details about a person that have nothing to do with politics.
Trump critics may paint themselves as do-gooder social justice warriors fighting for civil rights, but the outright refusal to even listen to those who face the actual discrimination they speak of on a daily basis when they happen to disagree with what's considered the 'norm' shows they are truly only interested in protecting and engaging with those within their political bubble. This myopic thinking is an issue no matter who is president. The left has a problem engaging with ideas at the moment, especially ones that come from people with the skin color or gender they assume should mean they already agree with them.
Zachary Leeman is the author of the novel Nigh and journalist who covers art and culture. He has previously written for outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, and BizPac Review among others. Follow him on Twitter @WritingLeeman