"Every major presidential candidate over the past five decades — both winners and losers in the general election — has made use of government assistance to support his or her transition team under the assumption that government employees were cooperating with the team in good faith. That presumption of good faith was called into question in 2016."

"After Trump for America learned about the preservation, the GSA refused to provide it with copies of all remaining transition team records. In August 2017, the Special Counsel sought and received the production of all remaining transition team records for 13 different Trump for America officials, including then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, then-national security advisor to the vice president Keith Kellogg, and Jared Kushner."

Republicans on the Senate Finance and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unveiled a report FridayThe majority staff report, released by committees chaired by Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, shows that theSenate investigators wrote:The GSA had previously agreed with incoming Republicans thatfollowing the transition. The majority report reveals, however, that the GSA, at the FBI's request, retained documents in violation of the agreement. The report says:The special counsel, investigators wrote, requested the records in question fromover the course of the Russia investigation.on charges to emerge from an investigation run by U.S. Attorney John Durham studying the origins of the Russia hoax.The majority Senate report marks the latest revelation in the deep-state actors attempting to delegitimize the Trump administration following the president's 2016 victory.As Trump prepared to take office, theA more than two-year special counsel investigation, run with near-unlimited resources, later exonerated the president.Read the full report here: