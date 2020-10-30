The Karymsky volcano in Kamchatka, a peninsula in far eastern Russia, erupted Friday, emitting ashes 6 km high, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported."A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues," the response team said in a statement. "The plume extended for 24 km to the northeast of the volcano."The team designated an orange code to the volcanic activity, warning that it could affect low-flying aircraft.There has been no evidence of ash reaching nearby settlements, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the regional headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.