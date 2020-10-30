A very long-path fireball ran this morning. It looks like the fireball that flowed at 2:16 on October 25, 2020 was seen with a wide-angle camera from Fuji toward the southwestern sky. It exploded on the way and left a meteor mark. You will hear a sound as soon as it shines, and after a first snap, you will hear a crumpling sound on the paper (no sound before or after).

It looks like the fireball that flowed at 2:16 on October 25, 2020 was seen with a wide-angle camera from Hiratsuka to the southwestern sky. It glowed for more than 5 seconds, so I think I can make many requests.

Meteor fireballs were filmed over the counties of Devon and Hampshire in the UK on October 25 and 26 respectively as reported on social media:Also on Oct 25 another was sighted over Japan with 2 videos of the event emerging on social media.The texts (using google translate) read as follows: