The 4:06 #fireball as seen by Norman Lockyer Observatory today - thanks to @nlospam for the video. Tomorrow #FRIPON runs the numbers to see whether a #meteorite landed. @UKMeteorNetwork #spacerocks pic.twitter.com/VtVLDSgmXv— SCAMP (@SCAMP_Meteors) October 25, 2020
Video of this fireball. pic.twitter.com/PdsWbyiL9a— Richard (@nova_foresta) October 27, 2020
Also on Oct 25 another was sighted over Japan with 2 videos of the event emerging on social media.
2020年10月25日2時16分に流れた火球を、平塚から南西の空に向けた広角カメラで見た様子です。5秒以上にわたって光ったので、お願い事が何回もできそうです。 pic.twitter.com/WKezPK5ow7— 藤井大地 (@dfuji1) October 24, 2020
The texts (using google translate) read as follows:
A very long-path fireball ran this morning. It looks like the fireball that flowed at 2:16 on October 25, 2020 was seen with a wide-angle camera from Fuji toward the southwestern sky. It exploded on the way and left a meteor mark. You will hear a sound as soon as it shines, and after a first snap, you will hear a crumpling sound on the paper (no sound before or after).
It looks like the fireball that flowed at 2:16 on October 25, 2020 was seen with a wide-angle camera from Hiratsuka to the southwestern sky. It glowed for more than 5 seconds, so I think I can make many requests.