© VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan



© VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh



Molave, the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in the last 20 years, made landfall over Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces in the central region at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The area between Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Yen provinces, which are 530 kilometers apart, is home to many popular tourists destinations, and they have beenGia Lai in the Central Highlands, 250 km away, is also being battered by heavy rains and strong winds.There have been no other reports of human casualties so far.The region has been hit by torrential downpours since Tuesday night.In the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, many streets are flooded.In the next 12 hours the storm is expected to move west at a speed of 25 kph and weaken into a tropical depression.By around 10 p.m. on Wednesday it will move to southern Laos with winds of 60 kph.Before entering the East Sea, Storm Molave had wreaked havoc in the Philippines, killing at least three people and leaving dozens missing, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Tuesday.Natural disasters, mostly floods and landslides triggered by storms and heavy rains, killed 132 people and injured 207 in Vietnam last year.