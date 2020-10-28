fireball
The first fireball was recorded over the state of Ceará on October 10 with associated reports of a loud bang and tremors shaking walls and windows in the district of Maçico do Baturité.

The meteor fireball was recorded by the geostationary satellite GOES-16 and by a live weather camera.

A resident of Redemption recorded the trail of smoke left in the sky by the meteor.



2 more fireballs were next registered during 18/19 October.

Here are videos showing the fireball on the 18th at 22:41 UT over Mato Grosso and under 5 hours later at 03:05 UT the one for the 19th above São Paulo and Bahia.


T

The last fireball was seen from several cities of Bahia on October 26: