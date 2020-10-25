Becky Schmidlkofer and her dog, Scout,
© Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW
Becky Schmidlkofer and her dog, Scout, take a walk in Manito Park’s Duncan Gardens during the first snowfall of the season Friday.
Snowiest October day ever in Spokane. Shatters old daily record.

RECORD EVENT REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPOKANE WA
0133 AM PDT SAT OCT 24 2020

RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM SNOWFALL SET AT SPOKANE WA AIRPORT AS WELL AS THE SNOWIEST OCTOBER DAY ON RECORD...



A RECORD SNOWFALL OF 6.9 WAS SET AT SPOKANE WA AIRPORT YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS (shatters) THE OLD RECORD OF 0.2 SET IN 1957.

IT WAS ALSO THESNOWIEST DAY EVER RECORDED IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER.

THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS 5.9 INCHES SET ON OCTOBER 22 1957.

