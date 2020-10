© Colin Mulvany/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW



Snowiest October day ever in Spokane. Shatters old daily record.RECORD EVENT REPORTNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPOKANE WA0133 AM PDT SAT OCT 24 2020RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM SNOWFALL SET AT SPOKANE WA AIRPORT AS WELL AS THE SNOWIEST OCTOBER DAY ON RECORD...A RECORD SNOWFALL OF 6.9 WAS SET AT SPOKANE WA AIRPORT YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS (shatters) THE OLD RECORD OF 0.2 SET IN 1957.IT WAS ALSO THESNOWIEST DAY EVER RECORDED IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER.THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS 5.9 INCHES SET ON OCTOBER 22 1957.Thanks to Chuck Clancy for this link