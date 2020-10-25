Puppet Masters
Biden daughter's diary details 'not appropriate' showers with Joe as child
National File
Sat, 24 Oct 2020 07:35 UTC
In the diary, which our source says belongs to the former vice president's daughter, the author writes of her struggle with drug abuse. Ashley Biden's struggle with drugs was widely publicized in 2009.
According to our source, the diary also details Ashley Biden's unhealthy relationship with sex, and the "probably not appropriate" showers she shared as a young girl with her father, Joe Biden.
"I know it's not the healthiest way to deal with things but @ least it's better than drugs," she wrote, adding that she thought she needed "sex to feel good."
"Was I molested. I think so - I can't remember specifics but I do remember trauma," wrote the author, before listing a series of potential incidents, one of which may have included Ashley Biden's cousin Caroline Biden, as the author says she remembers "being somewhat sexualized" alongside a person named "Caroline."
The author then wrote that she remembers "showers with my dad" that were "probably not appropriate."
"My dad cried on the phone saying he has the debate in a week and 'Now has to worry about [the author],'" she wrote. "And he cried. Maybe he knows what he is doing and it's worked but my feelings of guilt often are overwhelming."
This diary surfaces after Hunter Biden, the son of the Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has been exposed as having "underage obsessions" and corrupt business dealings as evidenced by emails and images provided by the New York Post and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Last year Ashley Biden was profiled by The List, which claimed that her "transformation is turning heads." She was credited as working as a "social worker, activist, and entrepreneur."
