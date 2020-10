President Trump and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe have moved to declassify a document that counters the intelligence finding that Russia attempted to get Trump elected in 2016, Reuters reported Thursday Three U.S. government officials told Reuters that the president and his intelligence chief have advocated for the document's release."I have requested that the document undergo a formal declassification review in response to a request" from Nunes, Ratcliffe said.His letter also mentioned that Republicans had asked for the declassification of the information in 2018 when the GOP held the House.The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill. The NSA deferred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the U.S. intelligence community's conclusions about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. Trump accepted the Russian leader's public denial when the pair appeared together at a press conference in Helsinki in 2018.Reuters noted that the director of national intelligence, who previously defended Trump during his impeachment inquiry last year, committed to be "apolitical" when he was nominated to his current role.