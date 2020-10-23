Italy: did everything right...and now the virus is back?

What's particularly troubling about the return of COVID in Italy is that the country has done everything experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising . Face masks in public places have been compulsory for months, social distancing is strongly enforced, nightclubs have never reopened, and sporting arenas are at less than a third of capacity. Children who are back at school are regularly tested and strictly social-distanced, and yet, the second wave seems completely unstoppable.

While ruling out another full lockdown, Italian health officials are instead urging people to limit their own movements, even as concern grows that by keeping them at their homes, they are inadvertently encouraging private parties where the spread seems to be the worst at the moment. Italy's health ministry released data this week showing that 80.3 percent of the new infections "occur at home" while only 4.2 percent come from recreational activities and schools.

But for many, the sacrifices that helped during the first round seem lost now, as though they had been made in vain.

A couple of charts from Europe

shutting down society for a disease with an IFR of 0.23% across the population (that's roughly 2 deaths for every 1,000 people infected), and almost zero for younger people, is insane

The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.



This number of amplification cycles needed to find the virus, called the cycle threshold, is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients are.



In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found.

A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less. Those changes would mean the amount of genetic material in a patient's sample would have to be 100-fold to 1,000-fold that of the current standard for the test to return a positive result — at least, one worth acting on.

In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. "I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one," he said.

up to 90%

Arizona, we are told, is at a "pivotal point" for COVID-19. The number of cases is once again rising, the virus is once again spreading and projections suggest that more people - people's whose lives could be saved - soon will be dying if something doesn't change.



"We are currently surging in Arizona," ­Joshua LaBaer, who heads Arizona State University's COVID-19 research efforts, warned on Wednesday, "and my hope is that we can prevent it from getting to the level where it was in the summertime."

Our inferences result in herd immunity thresholds around 10-20%...these findings have profound consequences for the governance of the current pandemic given that some populations may be close to achieving herd immunity despite being under more or less strict social distancing measures.

What I didn't anticipate was that some of our responses to previous exposure to seasonal coronaviruses might actually protect us from infection. It's one thing to get infected and not ill, but what the new studies are showing is that people are actually fighting off infection. So at an even more basic level, the pre-existing antibodies or T-cell responses against coronaviruses seem to protect against infection, not just the outcome of infection.

The discrepancy with the actual mortality data is staggering: for people aged 18-24, the share of those worried about serious health consequences is 400 times higher than the share of total COVID deaths; for those age 25-34 it is 90 times higher. The chart below truly is worth a thousand words:

(And the media does nothing to help people better understand their risk.)

So far, schools do not seem to be stoking community transmission of the coronavirus, according to data emerging from random testing in the United States and Britain. Elementary schools especially seem to seed remarkably few infections..."The more and more data that I see, the more comfortable I am that children are not, in fact, driving transmission, especially in school settings," said Brooke Nichols, an infectious disease modeler at the Boston University School of Public Health.

Between what we know about the IFR for children — it's nearly zero — and the success of SO MANY other countries who have opened their schools, it is simply unconscionable that every school in America isn't presently open.

Atlas is a unique threat because he publicly and vocally opposes a second lockdown, instead advocating for reopening much of the country and implementing targeted measures to protect high-risk individuals. Critics attack his background, Atlas alleges, as an 'excuse' to discount his position. 'I am a healthcare policy expert. I've been doing healthcare policy for 15 years,' Atlas said. 'I'm not here to be an epidemiologist. I'm here to be a healthcare policy person who understands, and can look at, with a critical eye, the science, as well as interpret the science into a healthcare policy position.'

Most critics condemned the Swedes for daring to be different by going against the lockdown model. Yet, the fact is Sweden was doing what was done in pandemic times since civilization began. They provided the best health information possible to the public, protected the elderly, and let people make their own decisions.



In conclusion

About the author: J.B. Handley is the best-selling author of How to End the Autism Epidemic. He graduated with honors from Stanford University, and currently serves as a Managing member of Bochi Investments, a private investment firm.