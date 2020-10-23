The Hunter Biden scandal. The big one.
On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published a story titled, 'Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.'
It nearly broke Twitter. In fact, it kind of did.
Twitter locked down the New York Post's Twitter account and started 12 hour bans on accounts that were sharing the information. It was a huge, huge mess.
Then they outright blocked the link from being shared...
Later in the day, both Twitter and Jack Dorsey issued some "clarification" on the matter and said the way they responded was unacceptable. But it didn't change the fact that they had. And their new policy strangely wasn't retroactive, and Twitter kept NYP locked out of their Twitter account until they deleted the offending tweet — which Twitter had already deleted on their behalf anyways. In fact, as of October 21, 2020, the New York Post still has not been able to access their Twitter account at all.
Despite claiming that illegally obtained information and/or hacked materials are not allowed to be shared on Twitter, they seem to not feel the same way about other such materials such as President Trump's tax returns. But all that is just par for the course for Twitter as of late.
So... what was in that article?
It's not Russian disinformation, as is suggested by the left. The Party Who Cried Russia, if you will. It's simply the truth. That Hunter Biden left his laptop at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware in April of 2019. The owner of the repair shop turned the information in to the FBI, and then later to Rudy Giuliani.
Was it illegally obtained?
No. Plain and simple, the agreement signed by Hunter Biden personally states that any property left at the store for more than 90 days without payment is considered forfeit to the owner.
What Happened Next?
On September 24, Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson said,
"A whistleblower contacted my committee and informed my staff that he had possession of a laptop left in his business by Hunter Biden."This goes directly against Adam Schiff's insistence that the emails are a Russian disinformation operation.
The emails found on the laptop tell of how an executive at Burisma Holdings, which paid Hunter Biden a reported $50,000 dollars per month, met with Joe Biden in D.C. in 2015 thanks to his son.
The Biden campaign responded that the Ukrainian executive was not on Joe Biden's "official schedule", but it's possible they met briefly.
Before this latest string of Hunter Biden email drama, there is a long and embattled history with investigating Hunter Biden at all.
In September of 2020, a report was released detailing Hunter's involvement with Burisma corruption, which you can read in its entirety here if you'd like.
A Summary of the Corruption
"On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son's business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House. Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the "public face of the administration's handling of Ukraine." The day after his visit, on April 22, Archer joined the board of Burisma. Six days later, on April 28, British officials seized $23 million from the London bank accounts of Burisma's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky. Fourteen days later, on May 12, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, and over the course of the next several years, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were paid millions of dollars from a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch for their participation on the board." (page 3)That investigation spawned from another investigation that took place in August of 2019 by Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Committee on Finance.
The Grassley investigation covered Rosemont Seneca's involvement in the sale of Henniges (an American maker of anti-vibration technology) to a Chinese government-owned aviation company. Rosemont Seneca was formed in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz (stepson of John Kerry), and others.
In the previous year, late August 2008, Hunter and his uncle were accused of hedge fund fraud. Larger Version
In September 2008, Hunter would announce his resignation as a federal lobbyist as well. This was done to help appearances for his father's presidential campaign, but it also opened up Hunter's horizons and led to the aforementioned start of Rosemont Seneca the next year.
Larger Version
One of the companies involved in the 2009 Henniges sale, the focus of the Grassley investigation, was a private investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST, which was formed in 2013 by a merger between the Chinese-government linked firm Bohai Capital, and Rosemont Seneca Partners.
The Department of State, which at the time was under John Kerry's leadership, would have played a direct role in the decision to approve that transaction.
On September 21, 2019, Joe Biden told reporters in Des Moines, Iowa, that the report was an effort to smear him because President Trump knew Biden would "beat him like a drum" in an election.
Interestingly enough, this was also around the time the mainstream media went after President Trump hard for his alleged "damning" phone call with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy that took place two months prior on July 25, 2019.
In hindsight, even though nothing awful was said, it's no wonder they were sweating bullets over it.
Key Excerpts:
President Zelenskyy:Did Joe Biden brag about getting the prosecutor removed?"I will personally tell you that one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani just recently and we are hoping very much that Mr. Giuliani will be able to travel to Ukraine and we will meet once he comes to Ukraine. I just wanted to assure you once again that you have nobody but friends around us."President Trump:"I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that's really unfair. [...] Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. [...] I would like him to call you. [...] Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. [...] The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news."President Trump:"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. It sounds horrible to me."President Zelenskyy:"The next prosecutor general will be 100% my person [...] and will start as a new prosecutor in September. He or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue."
Yes, he did.
"I remember going over (to Ukraine), convincing our team ... that we should be providing for loan guarantees. ... And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from (then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko) and from (then-Prime Minister Arseniy) Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor (Shokin). And they didn't."
"They were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, ... we're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, 'You have no authority. You're not the president.' ... I said, call him. I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. ... I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."
This almost unbelievable conversation took place on January 23, 2018, at a Foreign Affairs issue launch hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. There, Richard Haas discussed the article "How to Stand Up to the Kremlin: Defending Democracy Against Its Enemies" with coauthors Joe Biden and Michael Carpenter.
Joe and Michael are both part of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania. Joe's role as the 'Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor' where he is said to 'lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a new center focused principally on diplomacy, foreign policy, and national security' was met with some scrutiny by students and outsiders alike due to the fact that Joe does not teach any classes.
Despite not teaching any classes, Joe Biden was paid $775,000 in just two years.
Another quote that is often left out of the exchange at the CFR talk is the statement Joe Biden made immediately before he talks about having the prosecutor fired:
"I was — not I, but it just happened to be that was the assignment I got. I got all the good ones. And so I got Ukraine."Awfully convenient that he just so happened to be assigned Ukraine, isn't it?
Victor Shokin, the aforementioned prosecutor, was a key part of probing alleged corruption involving Burisma. The same firm that paid Hunter Biden the $50,000 a month salary. The same firm that Devon Archer was also a board member of.
They're not just defensive about Hunter and Burisma now though. Listen to what the White House press secretary had to say on the subject in May of 2014:
Imagine for just one second if Kayleigh McEnany blew off questions from the press in the same manner. They wouldn't stop talking about it... ever.
Deception and half truths are no stranger to the Biden camp, however. In fact, you could make the argument that Hunter is just like his ol' dad — willing to do whatever it takes to win, common decency be damned.
When Joe Biden first tried to run for president in 1987, he faced a series of backlashes against him for plagiarism. Not just stealing a line or two either. Joe would lift entire life stories out of speeches from Neil Kinnock, Robert Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, and more.
Just two days after that New York Times piece was published, another one hit the newsstands about his plagiarism in his first year of law school.
And within the week, his campaign came to an end.
The next year, C-SPAN published 1988 Road to the White House With Senator Biden which featured some less-than-flattering scenes with Joe asserting his many (false) accolades he earned in law school before declaring his belief that his IQ was much higher than the man he was addressing.
In the same year and investigative report was also released that goes into much deeper detail.
While it might seem outright insane that Joe Biden is currently ignoring and/or denying most of the allegations against Hunter currently, Joe also has a history of doing the same exact thing in the mid 1990's with his now-deceased son Beau.
Larger Version
But as the details and emails begin trickling out, and as the mainstream media continues to deny the legitimacy of the claims made against Hunter, the big picture keeps sliding closer and closer into focus. It's a big picture. One that could be studied 24/7 for years without quite getting the full grasp of it. But for the time being, it's fun to try. And considering the media has abandoned journalistic integrity in every sense of the word leading up to the election, it's downright necessary to try to help fill in the knowledge gap.
I made a graphic the other day detailing the names and connections between topics and persons mentioned, and it's incredible how swampy things are getting.
Larger Version
As I wrap up a few projects I'm working on in other categories I've been researching, I will return to this topic and explore emails and photos released in installments, so I can start diagramming out the many connections in the Ukrainian swamp and then share what I find with you!
Maybe, just maybe at the end of all this, we'll finally be able to answer the question:
"Where's Hunter?"
It's well past time we did.
Talk Soon,
- L
[Link]