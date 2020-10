© The Babylon Bee

Facebook may have hit a new low today in its seemingly eternal quest to rid the world of, well, anything the platform deems problematic.Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee (The Bee) said that Facebook demonetized the Babylon Bee and removed a satirical article entitled " Senator Hirono Demands ACB Be Weighed Against A Duck To See If She Is A Witch ." Dillon also stated that the social media platform warned The Bee not to speak publicly about the matter, which Dillon promptly ignored in a tweet on his Twitter page."So after a manual review, Facebook says they stand by their decision to pull down this article and demonetize our page. I'm not kidding. They say this article 'incites violence.' It's literally a regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie!" exclaimed Dillon in a tweet Facebook appears to be acting like the thought police, but we didn't vote for it. To quote the film, "Help! Help! We're being repressed!"The article was obviously satirical to anyone familiar with Monty Python and the Holy Grail , and was published by a well-known satire website. Even The Bee's " About Us " page says that it is "the world's best satire site," and tells anyone that takes issue with its content to "take it up with God.""In what universe does a fictional quote as part of an obvious joke constitute a genuine incitement to violence? How does context not come into play here?" asked Dillon With the confirmation vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be on the U.S. Supreme Court likely to take place on Thursday, Facebook's censorship of this particular article came as little surprise.