Hyderabad Rain: After two spells of massive downpour in Hyderabad last week that killed 60, breached at least three major lakes, causing heavy flooding and havoc in many parts of the city, the administration is now gearing up for more rain.

The weather office has warned of heavy rain for the next three to days too.

Several cities on the Old City area continue to be flooded, with the police, the disaster response force, municipality and police stretched thin and working round the clock.