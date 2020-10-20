In a report of 19 October, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that torrential rainfall, river floods and flash floods since September have cumulatively impacted 192,594 people across 22 states in Nigeria. Furthermore, around 826 injuries and 155 fatalities have so far been recorded and 24,134 people are reported to be displaced.
Benue and Niger River Floods
Some of the worst of the flooding occurred in early October. According to the Red Cross, the overflowing Benue and Niger rivers caused severe floods in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and Zamfara states from 06 October, affecting 91,254 people or 15,209 households. At least 57 people died, 473 were injured and 22,357 displaced. Other states also saw more minor flooding during this period.
According to the Red Cross, the floods were a result of heavy rainfall in river catchments along with dam releases in neighbouring countries of Niger, Cameroon and Benin, which have all experienced flooding over the last few weeks.
Floods in South
Flooding was also reported in southern parts of the country over the last few days, affecting the states of Bayelsa, Anambra, Rivers and Delta. Three fatalities were reported in Bayelsa. Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been carrying out rescues and evacuations in Anambra and Rivers states.
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warns that the rainy season is expected to continue until late December in southern parts of the country.
State Aid and Relief
According to local media, President Buhari has authorized urgently needed assistance to 12 states worst affected by the seasonal rains. The states are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.
Social Media
@nemanigeria rescue team deployed to flood affected communities in Anambra State to assist in evacuation of trapped persons to safety. As directed by the President, HE @MBuhari & activated by HM @Sadiya_farouq, NEMA is working with Anambra SEMA to assist the affected persons. pic.twitter.com/2n5VSeYjSL— NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) October 17, 2020