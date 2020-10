Benue and Niger River Floods

@nemanigeria rescue team deployed to flood affected communities in Anambra State to assist in evacuation of trapped persons to safety. As directed by the President, HE @MBuhari & activated by HM @Sadiya_farouq, NEMA is working with Anambra SEMA to assist the affected persons. pic.twitter.com/2n5VSeYjSL — NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) October 17, 2020

The Red Cross reports that over 150 people have died and around 25,000 are displaced as a result of flooding in Nigeria that began in September.In a report of 19 October, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that torrential rainfall, river floods and flash floods since September have cumulatively impacted 192,594 people across 22 states in Nigeria. Furthermore, around 826 injuries and 155 fatalities have so far been recorded and 24,134 people are reported to be displaced.According to the Red Cross, the overflowing Benue and Niger rivers caused severe floods in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and Zamfara statesOther states also saw more minor flooding during this period.According to the Red Cross, the floods were a result of heavy rainfall in river catchments along with dam releases in neighbouring countries of Niger, Cameroon and Benin, which have all experienced flooding over the last few weeks.Flooding was also reported in southern parts of the country over the last few days, affecting the states of Bayelsa, Anambra, Rivers and Delta. Three fatalities were reported in Bayelsa. Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been carrying out rescues and evacuations in Anambra and Rivers states.According to local media, President Buhari has authorized urgently needed assistance to 12 states worst affected by the seasonal rains. The states are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.