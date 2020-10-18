Tropical storm-triggered rains caused floods in 19 of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces since the beginning of the month, he said, adding that 212,676 people have also been affected by the floods."By Friday morning, the floods have killed 18 people, including eight children, " said Vichet.
The floods have also inundated 51,133 houses and 204,650ha of rice and other crops, he said.
So far, 12,958ha of the affected rice and other crops have been destroyed.
Transportation has also been disrupted, as several major roads in the worst-hit provinces have been closed.
Water Resources and Meteorology Minister Lim Keanhor said on Thursday that further rain, wind and high waves are expected during the weekend due to tropical storm Saudel, which could lead to further flooding.
"People living in plains, along waterways and near mountains, fishermen and sea travellers should be extra-vigilant to avoid any possible dangers, " he said in a press statement.
