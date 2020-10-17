Check out this incredible video captured by Rachel B. today of a water spout near the Mackinac Bridge! pic.twitter.com/E4qp7ed2fv — 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) October 16, 2020

An awesome Friday weather event with a waterspout visible today from the @MackinacBridge! pic.twitter.com/tZggyYtvBr — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) October 16, 2020

The Mackinac Bridge is always breathtaking to look at.But on Friday, Oct. 16 there was a little something extra to wow motorists heading between Michigan's two peninsulas.A waterspout.The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted two photos of the natural phenomenon occurring near the Mighty Mac in the Straits of Mackinac.Kipp Vaughn, who runs social media for the MBA, said this is the first waterspout he's seen near the bridge in his more than three years working in the area. He took the photos at 12:05 p.m. on Friday."It's the first one I've seen," he said. "It doesn't happen very often. I was thrilled to get it in a photo with the bridge."The funnel-shaped clouds are common on the Great Lakes this time of year, according to MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa."It's caused by the cold air aloft now coming in, and the still relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes," he said. "Warm air at lake surface rises and cold air sinks. Then rotation starts and the waterspout is formed. This time of year is when that temp difference between the water and air aloft is the biggest."You can see photos of the "awesome weather event" below.