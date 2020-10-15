"cast a dark cloud over the nation's slow economic recovery. America is unlikely to see a full recovery and a return to low unemployment until the pace of weekly UI [unemployment insurance] claims dials back significantly. As the virus remains in the driver's seat, today's elevated claims cast a shadow over the fate of the U.S. labor market in the next half year."

Initial jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 10 spiked to 898,000, the latest sign of weakness in the U.S. labor market., and the number of claims has remained persistently high over the past few months.Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed thatThe weak economic figures pose a challenge to President Trump in the final weeks of the campaign, particularly as many economists say they are the result of a pandemic that the U.S. has yet to get under control.When factoring ina CARES Act program that expanded benefits to gig economy workers and the self-employed, theGlassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain said the latest figuresThe latest data comes asand insisted on Twitter that "Republicans are ready to go" despite steep opposition to a high relief bill price tag from the Senate GOP.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has insisted that theoffer remains inadequate over policy details such as a national testing program.The bitter disagreements between the sides have allowed crucial programs, including additional weekly benefits to the unemployed, to expire in July.said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation.Without the extra benefits, he noted, most claimants would only receive around $200-$300 a week, though the amount varies significantly by state.