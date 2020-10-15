© Cebu City Government



A tropical depression brought heavy rain caused to parts of the Philippines from 13 to 14 October 2020.Disaster officials reported at least 2 people died and another was reported missing following floods in Cebu City and surrounding areas. The body of the missing person was found on 15 October. Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said:"After 2 days of searching, our responders have finally retrieved the body of the 16 year old boy when he was taken away from the flash flood last October 13.". Over 250 people had to evacuate to safer ground, including 230 residents of Barangay Pulangbato and 136 people ib Barangay Kalunasan.Flooding affected the region earlier this month when over 800 people were displaced in the province of Cebu after heavy rain on 04 October 2020.