3 die in flash floods in Cebu City, Philippines
Thu, 15 Oct 2020 18:31 UTC
Disaster officials reported at least 2 people died and another was reported missing following floods in Cebu City and surrounding areas. The body of the missing person was found on 15 October. Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said:
"After 2 days of searching, our responders have finally retrieved the body of the 16 year old boy when he was taken away from the flash flood last October 13."
At least 20 villages in the surrounding areas were affected, with flood waters up to 1 metre deep. Over 250 people had to evacuate to safer ground, including 230 residents of Barangay Pulangbato and 136 people ib Barangay Kalunasan.
Flooding affected the region earlier this month when over 800 people were displaced in the province of Cebu after heavy rain on 04 October 2020.
It is said that power corrupts, but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.
- David Brin
