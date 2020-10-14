The Local COVID Alert Levels - "medium", "high" and "very high" - will be implemented in different areas depending on local infection rates.
Comment: Doesn't feel too different from the "terror level threat levels" from the George W. Bush administration after 9/11 does it? All done for the same affect: control the masses.
The move, planned to come into force on Wednesday, is aimed at simplifying the range of different COVID-19 restrictions that were already in place across various parts of England.
There were 13,972 new cases of coronavirus in the UK announced on Monday, with 50 more deaths recorded of people who tested positive within the previous 28 days.
The prime minister warned the "stark reality" of a second wave of coronavirus infections had seen the number of cases quadruple in the last three weeks, with more people now in hospital with the disease than had been before the UK entered its national lockdown in March.
However, Mr Johnson told MPs he did not believe it would be the "right course" to put the country back into national lockdown.
He also dismissed suggestions that the public's patience for restrictions had now been "exhausted" and the government should "let the virus rip" across the country.
And he argued that shielding the vulnerable and elderly while allowing the virus to take hold among younger people was "no answer".
"Because the virus would then spread with such velocity in the general population that there would be no way of stopping it from spreading among the elderly," the prime minister added.
Mr Johnson said the country was already suppressing the R rate of infection "well below its natural level", but added: "We need to go further."
Explaining the new system, Mr Johnson said the medium level will cover a significant part of England and includes the current national restrictions such as the "rule of six" and the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants.
The high level will see people prevented from socialising with other households indoors, although support bubbles will still be permitted.
In these areas, the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors in public spaces, as well as private gardens.
Most of those areas already living under local restrictions - such as Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and the North East - will move into this category.
The prime minister said that, following rising infection rates, Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire, and a small area of High Peak will move into the high level.
The very high alert level will see people banned from socialising with other households both indoors and in private gardens, while bars and pubs will be closed unless they can operate as restaurants.
Alcohol could be served in pubs operating as restaurants in these areas, but only as part of a meal.
Comment: Meanwhile, the Dutch PM has decided he has the power to close all pubs, restaurants and cafes.
Residents will also be advised against travelling in and out of these areas, while it will be up local politicians as to whether other leisure venues such as gyms and casinos should also close.
Comment: When did we start allowing politicians to tell us where we can and can't go?
However, non-essential shops, schools and universities will remain open.
These restrictions will have to be renewed every four weeks and will be kept under "constant review", the prime minister said.
Comment: Critics have rightfully trashed BoJo's plans, calling it a "cure worse than a disease." A Tory MP actually resigned over the new policies.
In France the PM has given the great news to French citizens that the lockdowns will last through the end of 2020. How do politicians know how long a virus will last? The answer is they don't, it's not about health it's about control. France is even hinting at a curfew.
While politicians rub their hands in glee over their enhanced abilities to control the population, a group of 500 scientists in Australia have penned a letter urging the government to reconsider Victoria's "disproportionate and unscientific" strict Covid-19 lockdowns. It will fall on the media's deaf ears of course, because the media's job is to make people afraid and dependent on the state for safety.