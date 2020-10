© Reuters / Phil Noble

A new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions is being introduced in England, Boris Johnson has announced, with Liverpool put in the highest tier.The Local COVID Alert Levels - "medium", "high" and "very high" - will be implemented in different areas depending on local infection rates.The move, planned to come into force on Wednesday, is aimed at simplifying the range of different COVID-19 restrictions that were already in place across various parts of England.There were 13,972 new cases of coronavirus in the UK announced on Monday, with 50 more deaths recorded of people who tested positive within the previous 28 days.The prime minister warned the "stark reality" of a second wave of coronavirus infections had seen the number of cases quadruple in the last three weeks, with more people now in hospital with the disease than had been before the UK entered its national lockdown in March.And he argued that shielding the vulnerable and elderly while allowing the virus to take hold among younger people was "no answer"."Because the virus would then spread with such velocity in the general population that there would be no way of stopping it from spreading among the elderly," the prime minister added.Mr Johnson said the country was already suppressing the R rate of infection "well below its natural level", but added: "We need to go further."Most of those areas already living under local restrictions - such as Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and the North East - will move into this category.The prime minister said that, following rising infection rates, Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire, and a small area of High Peak will move into the high level.However, non-essential shops, schools and universities will remain open.These restrictions will have to be renewed every four weeks and will be kept under "constant review", the prime minister said.