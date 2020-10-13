Nearly 40 people have died in Vietnam and Cambodia and scores more were missing, including rescuersHeavy rains since early October have caused deadly floods and landslides in several provinces in central Vietnam and displaced thousands of people in western Cambodia, officials and state media said.The floods are expected to worsen over the coming days, with tropical storm Nangka forecast to dump more rain as it makes landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday.Nangka, packing wind speeds of up to 100 km per hour (62 miles per hour) will trigger heavy rain of up to 400 millimetres in parts of northern and central Vietnam from Wednesday through Friday, its weather agency said.Vietnam's Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has instructed the defence ministry to send more rescue troops to the site of the landslide, according to a government statement.As of Tuesday morning they were unable to reach the site, the statement added, because of high water levels, heavy rains, and additional landslides.