Scientists have found tiny air pollution particles in the brains of young people, which they say may cause damage to cells in a similar way to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.The brains of 186 deceased young people, including small children, from Mexico City were dissected as part of the study, which was published in Environmental Research journal.Tiny air pollution particles were discovered in the brain stems of each of the studied individuals, with the researchers warning that they can affect molecules much like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.Meanwhile, they could not be found in the brains of people from less polluted areas than Mexico City, which is known for smog and an increasingly hazardous ecological situation.The study is still in the observation stage, Lancaster University Professor Barbara Mather, who was one of the authors of the paper, told The Guardian. However, she said thatIf the correlation is confirmed, it may become a huge concern for humanity as around 90 percent of people on Earth live in the areas where levels of air pollution exceed the World Health Organization's limits.Alzheimer's is a chronic neurodegenerative disease, causing dementia, language problems, mood swings and other issues. Parkinson's mainly affects the motor system, which is manifested in tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, among other things. Both conditions are more common in older people.