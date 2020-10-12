Track of Tropical Storm Linfa in Vietnam, October 2020.
© Vietnam National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting
Track of Tropical Storm Linfa in Vietnam, October 2020.
Tropical Storm Linfa made landfall over Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces in Vietnam on 11 October 2020.

The storm brought further heavy rainfall to central provinces of Vietnam. Ta Long in Qang Tri province recorded 210 mm of rain, and Quang Dien and A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue both saw 182mm in a 24 hour period to 12 October. Central Vietnam has been plagued by heavy rain since around 05 October, with many provinces seeing severe flooding and landslides.

15 dead after 7 days of floods

Some areas of central Vietnam have seen over 1.5 metres of rain in the last week. In a period from 05 to 11 October, Huong Linh in Qang Tri province recorded 1,520 mm of rain and A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue 1,888 mm.

As of 12 October, Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that severe flooding and landslides in the central region have left at least 15 people dead, with a further 3 lives lost in shipping incidents. Floods and landslides have left 10 others missing since the start of the severe weather spell. Four people are still missing at sea.


Fatalities were reported in Qang Tri province (6), Thua Thien-Hue (3), Quang Nam (3), as well as in Da Nang, Quang Binh and Quang Ngai on the central coast and Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong in the Central Highlands.

A total 109,034 houses have been flooded in 206 communes in Ha Tinh, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces and Da Nang City. DMA said 382 homes have been completely destroyed.

Flooding has also forced 45,835 people to evacuate their homes, with almost 20,000 of them in Quang Tri Province, and a further 20,000 in Thua Thien Hue Province. Evacuations were also carried out in Quang Binh (871 people), Da Nang (2,953), Quang Nam (1,677) and Quang Ngai (912).

Flooding is expected to continue, with more heavy rainfall on the way.