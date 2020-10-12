© Vietnam National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting



15 dead after 7 days of floods

Tropical Storm Linfa made landfall over Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces in Vietnam on 11 October 2020.. In a period from 05 to 11 October, Huong Linh in Qang Tri province recorded 1,520 mm of rain and A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue 1,888 mm.As of 12 October, Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that severe flooding and landslides in the central region have leftFatalities were reported in Qang Tri province (6), Thua Thien-Hue (3), Quang Nam (3), as well as in Da Nang, Quang Binh and Quang Ngai on the central coast and Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Lam Dong in the Central Highlands.in 206 communes in Ha Tinh, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces and Da Nang City. DMA said 382 homes have been completely destroyed.with almost 20,000 of them in Quang Tri Province, and a further 20,000 in Thua Thien Hue Province. Evacuations were also carried out in Quang Binh (871 people), Da Nang (2,953), Quang Nam (1,677) and Quang Ngai (912).