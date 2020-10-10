17 Published Flu Vaccine Studies that Should Contribute to Vaccine Hesitancy

1] Flu Vaccine Recipients Had a 36% Increased Risk of Being Susceptible to the Corona Virus

Study Shows Vaccinated Children More Likely to Get Sick with Respiratory illness

"Those who were vaccinated with the trivalent influenza vaccine had a 440 % increased risk of acute respiratory infection during the nine-month follow-up, compared to those study participants who received the saline placebo.



"Not only was there no evidence the vaccine did anything to protect against confirmed influenza infection, it greatly increased the incidence of non-influenza acute respiratory infections in those children who were vaccinated."

3] Vaccine-Induced Anti-HA2 Antibodies Promote Virus Fusion and Enhance Influenza Virus Respiratory Disease

Flu Vaccines Found to Increase Heart Attack Risk

"A concerning study published in 2011 in the International Journal of Medicine revealed a fact rarely addressed by conventional health authorities, or the mostly uncritical mainstream media, namely: flu vaccines result in inflammatory cardiovascular changes indicative of increased risk for serious heart-related events such as heart attack."

5] Primary Immunization of Premature Infants

ith Gestational Age <35 Weeks

Children Who Get Flu Vaccine Have Three Times Risk of Hospitalization for Flu, Study Suggests"

7] 2017 Study Shows That the Impression That Unvaccinated Health Care Workers Place Their Patients at Great Influenza Peril Is Exaggerated.

"Current scientific data are inadequate to support the ethical implementation of enforced healthcare worker influenza vaccination...."

8] Inflammatory Responses to Trivalent Influenza Virus Vaccine Among Pregnant Women

9] 2017 Study: Flu Shot Associated with Spontaneous Abortion in Pregnant Women

A Johns Hopkins Scientist Has Issued a Blistering Report on Influenza Vaccines in the British Medical Journal 2013

11] The Flu Vaccine Has Been and Continues to be the Most Compensated Vaccine Injury in the Nation

In Specific Cases, with Children, Influenza Vaccines Were Associated With Serious Harms Such as Narcolepsy and Febrile Convulsions

"Risk of Narcolepsy in Children and Young People Receiving AS03 Adjuvanted Pandemic A/H1N1 2009 Influenza Vaccine: Retrospective Analysis"

"Narcolepsy Following Pandemrix Influenza Vaccination in Europe"

"Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following Influenza Vaccination",

16] Jeremy Hammond Cites Additional Vaccine Insert Information, History & Studies.

17] 6 Case studies of Rhabdomyolysis/Rhabdonecrosis (Muscle Necrosis/Death) Caused by Flu Vaccines

Dr. Kohls [send him mail] is a retired physician from Duluth, MN, USA. In the decade prior to his retirement, he practiced what could best be described as "holistic (non-drug) and preventive mental health care". Since his retirement, he has written a weekly column for the Duluth Reader, an alternative newsweekly magazine. His columns mostly deal with the dangers of American imperialism, friendly fascism, corporatism, militarism, racism, and the dangers of Big Pharma, psychiatric drugging, the over-vaccinating of children and other movements that threaten American democracy, civility, health and longevity and the future of the planet. Many of his columns are archived at Duluthreader.com, Globalresearch.ca or at Transcend.org.