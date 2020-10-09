© REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Some 400 people were detained following clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Indonesia on Tuesday,Molotov cocktails, missiles, and water cannons were deployed by demonstrators and police respectively during the protests in response to the contentious law, which had been passed with the aim of stabilizing Southeast Asia's largest economy., as protesters clashed with heavily armed riot police in a number of cities.There were protests in at least 12 locations across Indonesia, with 183 people arrested in Palembang in South Sumatra and a further 200 detained in Jakarta.Demonstrators threw stones and burned tires, while, elsewhere, protesters were filmed storming local government offices.The legislation was endorsed by President Joko WidodoNonetheless, the manner in which the law was passed has caused major concern and "shocked everybody," according to Susi Dwi Harijanti of Bandung's Padjadjaran University, who stated that