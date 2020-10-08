Moderator Lester Holt told viewers at the top of the broadcast on Monday night:
"Welcome to tonight's town hall, where we are surrounded by dozens of undecided voters and where Democratic candidate Joe Biden will answer our questions and make his case tonight."One question at the event came from attorney Peter Gonzalez. Six weeks ago, Gonzalez told MSNBC on Aug. 23 that "if we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters."
An MSNBC on-screen graphic read "Voting for Biden" underneath Gonzalez as he spoke. The network promoted Gonzalez's comments on its official Twitter and Facebook pages at the time.
Another question came from Ismael Llano, who voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"Something that Joe Biden said during his speech that resonated with me was what defines America is a possibility," Llano told MSNBC's Ellison Barber in August.
A third "undecided voter," Michelle Cruz Marrero, did not appear on MSNBC earlier, but has featured several pro-Biden posts on her Facebook page in recent weeks, per the Free Beacon.
Two weeks ago, a CNN town hall for Biden also came under scrutiny for its choice of questions.
Of the 16 questions asked of the Democratic nominee, 13 came from those identified as Democrats and just 3 from Republicans, drawing the attention of President Trump.
"He's up there tonight getting softball questions from Anderson Cooper. They don't ask me questions like that," Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania on Sept. 17.
The event from Miami simulcast across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC and drew a total of 6.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The Hill has reached out to NBC News for comment.
Comment: Optics are more important to Biden's campaign than reality. Participants were 'swamped' with bias.