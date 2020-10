© NBC News



"Welcome to tonight's town hall, where we are surrounded by dozens of undecided voters and where Democratic candidate Joe Biden will answer our questions and make his case tonight."

An NBC town hall with Joe Biden billed as consisting only of "an audience of undecided Florida voters" included two Cuban American voters who told MSNBC in August they were voting for the former vice president, according to a Tuesday report in the Washington Free Beacon Moderator Lester Holt told viewers at the top of the broadcast on Monday night:Six weeks ago, Gonzalez told MSNBC on Aug. 23 that "if we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters."underneath Gonzalez as he spoke.Another question came from Ismael Llano, who voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016."Something that Joe Biden said during his speech that resonated with me was what defines America is a possibility," Llano told MSNBC's Ellison Barber in August.A third "undecided voter," Michelle Cruz Marrero, did not appear on MSNBC earlier, but has featured several pro-Biden posts on her Facebook page in recent weeks, per the Free Beacon.asked of the Democratic nominee,and justdrawing the attention of President Trump.They don't ask me questions like that," Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania on Sept. 17.The event from Miami simulcast across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC and drew a total of 6.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.The Hill has reached out to NBC News for comment.